Tonight is the second Democratic debate of the presidential primary season. Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O'Malley will take the stage in Des Moines, IA, at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch the two-hour debate live, right here at Refinery29.
After the tragic attacks in Paris, the candidates will focus much of tonight's debate on national security and terrorism. The moderators of the CBS-sponsored debate are John Dickerson of Face the Nation, Nancy Cordes of CBS News, Des Moines television anchor Kevin Cooney, and Kathie Obradovich of The Des Moines Register, the New York Times reported.
So far tonight, the debate has focused on economic inequality, student debt and the prospect of free, publicly funded college, health care, racial injustice, and more.
There are two more debates scheduled this year; one Republican debate in Nevada and a Democratic one in New Hampshire.
