Donald Trump's Smallest Supporter

If somebody had spent weeks crafting a microcosm for the Trump campaign and its appeal, it couldn’t be as good as this candid — we hesitate to say "unstaged" — interview with a little girl stumbling through the Republican presidential candidate's most hateful talking points. The Daily Beast published an interview Tuesday with a mother from New Jersey and her young daughter. The mother, named Renee, and her daughter are “Trumpkins,” Renee said, and she had pulled the girl out of school, as her daughter was, apparently, “dying” to meet Trump. The girl, who was photographed holding a sparkly Trump-supporting sign almost as big as she was, told the reporter that she wanted Trump to “fix the economy.”Forgive the skepticism, but while there are many 7-year-olds who can talk in great detail about the strengths and weaknesses of any given Pokémon, we have yet to meet one who can sum up the strengths and weaknesses of economic policy.The most frightening moment, however, comes when the little girl explains what she likes about Trump.“And…illegal aliens…and only let people that I know into the country…other people into the country are bad, like ISIS…you cannot let them in.”