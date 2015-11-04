Why Are Halle Berry's Ex-Husbands Ganging Up On Her?

As if Halle Berry didn't have enough to deal with — considering her just-announced split from husband Olivier Martinez — now, her two ex-husbands are piling on the drama.
Berry and Martinez announced they were filing for divorce last week, and the actress' first husband, former baseball star David Justice, has wasted no time in adding his two cents.
Justice, who was married to the Oscar winner from 1992 to 1997, posted several tweets defending himself against accusations that he abused her during their marriage. At the time, Berry had filed a restraining order against the sports star.
Berry and Martinez announced they were filing for divorce last week, and the actress' first husband, former baseball star David Justice, has wasted no time in adding his two cents.
Justice, who was married to the Oscar winner from 1992 to 1997, posted several tweets defending himself against accusations that he abused her during their marriage. At the time, Berry had filed a restraining order against the sports star.
Reading the latest Halle Berry Reports,it wasn't me who hit Halle causing the ear damage.Halle has never said that I hit her.— david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015
I just want to thank Halle for finally squashing all of the rumors in the past,that I had physically abused her,causing the hearing loss.— david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015
The kids in my community,coaching baseball,football and basketball.Say what you want about me because I'm far from perfect,but don't say— david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015
that I hit Halle.My mom didn't raise me that way.Now,I'll go back into my little small place on this earth and be quiet....Peace!😀👌🏾— david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015
Justice also tweeted warnings to Martinez about Berry's exes being portrayed as "the worst guys in history," though those have since been deleted. He also deleted tweets suggesting that it was actor Wesley Snipes who hit Berry, but did keep up retweets in which supporters made the same claim against Snipes. Perhaps he's worried about getting sued?
Justice also retweeted a fan's note that he was "better off without her."
Another supporter standing in Justice's corner? None other than singer Eric Benét , who was married to Berry from 2001 to 2005.
Advertisement
My man at @23davidjustice is tweeting some truth dis' mornin'!— Eric Benet (@ebenet) November 3, 2015
Clearly, there's no love lost there, either. Way to kick someone when she's down, guys.
It's of course understandable that Justice, who doesn't really cite an instance in which Berry clears him from the incident, would want to clear his name. Yet, his timing and tone seem suspect. Why wait nearly 20 years? Why do it so publicly, on Twitter of all places? Why include potshots at Berry and write notes that seem to be making light of the situation?
Who knows the full story, although one thing is certain: Divorce is not fun, and having your exes chime in is so unnecessary. Ever heard of taking the high road?
OPENER IMAGE: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement