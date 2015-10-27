Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Getting Divorced

Alas, the third time wasn't a charm for Halle Berry.
The Oscar winner and her third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, are divorcing after two years of marriage, People reports. The couple are parents to 2-year-old son Maceo-Robert, while Berry also shares 7-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Though reps for the actors, both 49, have yet to comment on the split, a source told People that their marriage had "run its course."
"They are keeping it amicable now," the source added. "She is okay."
Berry, who wed Martinez in July 2013, was previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét. This was Martinez's first marriage, though he was previously in a long-term relationship with singer Kylie Minogue.
Stay tuned as more details emerge.
