Sia Drops Second Adele Collaboration Track

Sia is gifting us with new Adele material just as rapidly as she gifts us with her own. After September’s release of “Alive”, the first collaboration between Sia, Adele, and Tobias Jesso, Jr., Sia has roared back onto the scene with the anthemic "Bird Set Free."
The song, which will be on Sia’s This is Acting, due out January 29, is a triumphal exploration of regaining your voice. Not that Sia or Adele need any help on that score. Both women have serious singing ability and the killer attitude to match.
She announced the album via a freshmade Instagram account.
"I actually enjoy the dynamic of us both being in there and just fucking being bossy," Adele said of the pair working together when speaking to Rolling Stone. "And it's all these male producers, and they're all fucking shitting themselves 'cause we're in there."
This is the perfect song to belt out half-drunk and fully-off-key while swaying in place with your eyes closed at that karaoke place that sells sake after hours if you know the passphrase.
Although Sia may be showing us her face, she won’t be baring her soul. Other songs on the album were written with other singers — like Beyonce and Rihanna — in mind.
"It's much more pop," Sia told NME in a February interview. "I'm calling it This Is Acting because they are songs I was writing for other people, so I didn't go in thinking, 'This is something I would say.' It's more like play-acting. It's fun."
There’s no Maddie Ziegler in the video, at least not yet. Still, we have our first destination album of 2016.
