We never doubted that any baby of Lucy Liu’s would be less than a total knockout. But little Rockwell Lloyd, who was born in August 2015, far surpasses our wildest expectations.
The new mom posted of photo of her little guy on Instagram late last night, and we're still not over those cheeks.
Rockwell, who arrived via gestational surrogate, is the first child for the Elementary star. Liu, 46, has long been an advocate for children across the globe, specifically through her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The actress told People that her own parents encouraged her to be thankful for her own good fortune and instilled in her a desire to help others.
“I felt like they really gave me an appreciation for the care and love we had,” she shared. We're sure Liu will pass those lessons along to her own son. Hopefully, she'll keep the pictures coming, too!
