Another day, and unfortunately, another sad attempt by internet trolls to body-shame female celebrities. This time, the targets were Modern Family actress Ariel Winter and singer Ariana Grande. But here's the awesome part: Winter and Grande had each other's backs.
"Got asked if I'd prefer @arielwinter1 or @ArianaGrande lol, it wud definitely be @arielwinter1 curves are sexy sticks aren't," a commenter wrote on an undisclosed forum. Grande immediately posted the comment on her own Instagram account, along with a powerful message about loving your own shape:
Here we go again... I'm sure I'm not the only one feeling this way today!! In case you need a reminder, you're beautiful. It's a beautiful day to be yourself!!...We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are. Diversity is sexy! Loving yourself is sexy!
Winter, who has also been outspoken about body image in Hollywood, backed up Grande via Twitter.
Thank you @ArianaGrande ❤️ Women should empower one another.Celebrate each other- you're all beautiful. https://t.co/FpmCmB0K5W— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) November 2, 2015
This isn't the first time Grande or Winter has spoken out against body-shaming. In August, Winter told Glamour, "The Internet bullies are awful. I could post a photo where I feel good, and 500 people will comment about how fat I am, and that I am disgusting."
And in June, Grande wrote an essay on Twitter after she had been asked about her relationships with men. "I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present, or future PROPERTY / POSSESSION. I…do not. belong. to anyone. but myself. and neither do you," she wrote.
So take notice, body-shaming trolls: Your attempts to compare and degrade these two celebrities have officially gone down in flames.
Grande and Winter: two. Body-shamers: zero.
