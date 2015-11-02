Another day, and unfortunately, another sad attempt by internet trolls to body-shame female celebrities. This time, the targets were Modern Family actress Ariel Winter and singer Ariana Grande. But here's the awesome part: Winter and Grande had each other's backs.



"Got asked if I'd prefer @arielwinter1 or @ArianaGrande lol, it wud definitely be @arielwinter1 curves are sexy sticks aren't," a commenter wrote on an undisclosed forum. Grande immediately posted the comment on her own Instagram account, along with a powerful message about loving your own shape:



Here we go again... I'm sure I'm not the only one feeling this way today!! In case you need a reminder, you're beautiful. It's a beautiful day to be yourself!!...We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are. Diversity is sexy! Loving yourself is sexy!



