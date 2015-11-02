Ryan Reynolds Went Trick-Or-Treating & Nobody Knew

The residents of some anonymous neighborhood must really be kicking themselves right now.
Ryan Reynolds pulled a fast one by donning his costume from Deadpool to accompany a group of pint-sized trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. And, as wife Blake Lively suggested in her Instagram post about the getup, nobody noticed.
"You never know who's under the mask," Lively wrote.
Indeed, we were too distracted by those cute X-Men costumes to notice the superhero in the back. Here's hoping he scored some king-size Snickers bars at the very least.
Speaking of the Reynolds crew, you may notice that a certain infant is missing from the photo. Did little James celebrate her first Halloween with an X-Men costume of her own? Was she baby Deadpool? Did she rock a headband and team up with Mom for a Serena-and-Blair get-up? We need to know.
OPENER IMAGE: Stephen Lovekin/REX Shutterstock.
