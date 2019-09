Ryan Reynolds Went Trick-Or-Treating & Nobody Knew

OPENER IMAGE: Stephen Lovekin/REX Shutterstock.

"You never know who's under the mask," Lively wrote.Indeed, we were too distracted by those cute X-Men costumes to notice the superhero in the back. Here's hoping he scored some king-size Snickers bars at the very least.

Speaking of the Reynolds crew, you may notice that a certain infant is missing from the photo. Did little James celebrate her first Halloween with an X-Men costume of her own? Was she baby Deadpool? Did she rock a headband and team up with Mom for a Serena-and-Blair get-up? We need to know.

In the meantime, check out more killer celebrity Halloween costumes here