But one of the biggest hurdles to reintegration has always been the question about your criminal record on employment applications. "When formerly incarcerated people started advocating for more rights, one of the first things they focused on was a 'Ban the Box' policy that removes the question about criminal histories from an initial job application," says Roberta Meyers of the National HIRE Network.



"When people check that they have a criminal record, the application process pretty much ends there," she says. But if the question is delayed until applicants have had a chance to demonstrate their qualifications, or to explain in person the circumstances of their time behind bars, people with records are much more likely to get hired. Some states and more than 100 cities and counties have already banned the box, but Obama's order could push even more local leaders to adopt the policy.