Huge news! No, seriously. Mark Zuckerberg is promising to crush those constant Candy Crush invites that clog up your Facebook feed and make you miss important updates, like birthday party invites and cat memes.
Vulture reports that while speaking at an event in India this week, Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook learned via an online poll that the social network's users' greatest gripe was constant Candy Crush invites. It's a little worrisome that Facebook apparently needed a poll to find that out. Maybe the team at FB isn't friends with everyone they used to go to high school with.
"I sent a message to the person who runs the team in charge of our developer platform, and I said that by the time I do this town hall Q&A, it would be good if we had a solution to this problem," Zuck revealed.
Meanwhile, if you're struggling with app invite overload, go to the upper right section of any page on Facebook, click the drop-down, and go to settings. There, click on "blocking" and you'll see an option to block app invites by user. Just type in your mom's best friends name and hit enter. This won't block all of their other updates — just Candy Crush, Farmville, and whatever else is poised to be the next big mobile time-killer.
