After so many heartbreaking stories of deadly encounters with law enforcement, it's nice to see a more positive outcome from a meeting of police and teens. According to the Washington Post , an officer in Washington, D.C. dealt with a fight not with guns and threats but with some slick dance moves.Police responding to a call on Monday night broke up a fight between teenagers, but when the responding officer asked the remaining teens to leave, Aaliyah Taylor, 17, started playing music off her phone and dancing. The officer laughed and said that she had way better dance moves. And then she proved it!A video posted to Facebook shows the officer and teen bringing their best moves, right there on the sidewalk. According to the text on the post, the two struck a deal that whoever lost the dance-off would leave.