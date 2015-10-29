North West Is A Disney Princess — Nay, Queen — For Halloween

Do you want to build a snowman? Do you also want to let it go (let it gooooooo)? North West is a pint-sized Elsa from Frozen who wants to do both of those things. Although the Disney flick came out in 2013, as many parents know, some tots still have Frozen fever. North West, famous as she may be, is not immune to said fever. Her mother, Kim Kardashian West, just shared a snap of her daughter's most recent Halloween costume on Instagram, and it appears that Nori's love of all thing's Frozen is alive and kicking.
In the picture, North and her cousin Penelope Disick are dressed as Queen Elsa and Princess Anna. "Elsa & Anna in the house! #HalloweenVibes," Kardashian wrote in the caption. North's love of Frozen is actually well documented. In March 2015, her aunt Khloé shared this video of Nori riding through the airport on a Frozen suitcase.
This is actually North's second Halloween getup of the year. Over the weekend, her aunt Kourtney shared a photo of her squad that featured North wearing a unicorn costume.
