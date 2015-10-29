Sandra Bullock's trick-or-treating plans with her 5-year-old son, Louis, took a bit of an awkward turn.
The Oscar-winning actress stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, where she talked about her family’s big plans for Halloween weekend. Bullock revealed that Louis will be dressed in a “classic” Ninja Turtle costume, but the outfit he picked out for his mother raised her eyebrows.
“He chose a slutty Batgirl, as I call it,” she said. “It’s like the most inappropriate. There’s the regular Batgirl, and then there’s the one for those moms that really like to turn it out.”
According to Bullock. the costume included a tiny leather skirt, over-the-knee boots, and a bustier. She joked to Fallon, "I’m not going to be wearing that."
Apparently the costume caught Louis’ eye when the two were skimming through a “sensible” catalog.
“He went, ‘Momma, you has to wear this!’” Bullock said. “And I went, ‘No, mama doesn’t has to. I’m not wearing that around your friends, honey.’”
So, what is Bullock going to be for Halloween, since slutty Batgirl is clearly off the table?
“Either like a pirate wench, covered head to toe, or the basic mime," Bullock said. Whichever costume she choses, hopefully she still plans to "turn it out."
The Oscar-winning actress stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, where she talked about her family’s big plans for Halloween weekend. Bullock revealed that Louis will be dressed in a “classic” Ninja Turtle costume, but the outfit he picked out for his mother raised her eyebrows.
“He chose a slutty Batgirl, as I call it,” she said. “It’s like the most inappropriate. There’s the regular Batgirl, and then there’s the one for those moms that really like to turn it out.”
According to Bullock. the costume included a tiny leather skirt, over-the-knee boots, and a bustier. She joked to Fallon, "I’m not going to be wearing that."
Apparently the costume caught Louis’ eye when the two were skimming through a “sensible” catalog.
“He went, ‘Momma, you has to wear this!’” Bullock said. “And I went, ‘No, mama doesn’t has to. I’m not wearing that around your friends, honey.’”
So, what is Bullock going to be for Halloween, since slutty Batgirl is clearly off the table?
“Either like a pirate wench, covered head to toe, or the basic mime," Bullock said. Whichever costume she choses, hopefully she still plans to "turn it out."
Advertisement