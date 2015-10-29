"It isn’t necessarily a single, but it’s been almost two years since I’ve released anything, so I really wanted to do it for my fans. Because I remember looking at some of my social feed and they were like, 'We’re waiting!,' or, 'We love Titan, but for God’s sakes, put something out! You know, I don’t care if you hum to a guitar, just please!'"So I was like, you know what, let me let them know. I’ve probably recorded over 50 songs, just to make sure that I’m getting it right for them. I feel like so many things have happened. From having my son, to losing my mother, to experiencing womanhood, and feeling like I am Superwoman! There’s so many things to talk about, I feel like the substance is all right there, I just need to hit it right on the nail.""Abso-freakin'-lutely. Sooner than later. I mean, I’m so excited about the music myself. It’s going to make me feel really good when I’m able to release it, because I’ve been holding onto it forever.""Sometimes if I’m really missing Titan, I’ll either have my husband bring him to the studio or I’ll sneak home. But the problem with sneaking home is I stay home! So I just have to pace myself and make sure I get my Titan time in, because I don’t want to miss anything! I don’t want to miss the walking or him noticing a color. It’s really amazing to watch a baby’s progress. That’s inspiration.""I remember the last time I was with the girls, I was playing them my new music. And they were playing me their new music. So it’s all separate projects. So we’ve just been lifting each other up, supporting each other’s individual projects.""Absolutely it is. It really is. That’s the greatest blessing from Destiny’s Child I think, the friendship."