Here's How Caitlyn Jenner Celebrated Her 66th Birthday

It's a very big day for Caitlyn Jenner. The reality star turned 66 today, marking her first birthday since publicly coming out as a transgender woman.
So, how does one possibly celebrate a major milestone like that? First and foremost, by getting together with family.
Youngest daughter Kylie Jenner shared a photo from her early birthday lunch with "Dad" in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were also in attendance.
So, how does one possibly celebrate a major milestone like that? First and foremost, by getting together with family.
Youngest daughter Kylie Jenner shared a photo from her early birthday lunch with "Dad" in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were also in attendance.
The fun didn't stop there. Last night, Jenner donned a black velvet dress to celebrate with pals like Candis Cayne at Logo TV's Beautiful As I Want To Be web series launch party.
"Technically it is my 'first' birthday, and I got to share it with a couple of my daughters today," Jenner told People. "We had a wonderful lunch. But, certainly, since coming out, this is my first birthday."
Here's hoping it's a great one.
OPENER IMAGE: Rob Latour/Variety/REX USA.
Advertisement