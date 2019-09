What This Controversial Arab Pop Star Said About ISIS Is Going Viral

"…In Britain or America — note that I am against the policies of their governments, I always say so — but show me where it says in their constitutions that you can chop people's hands off, stone people, execute them in the streets, or do all of the things done by ISIS and the Islamist movements, which are harmful to Islam," Bandar said. "Do you see in the American constitution or law any of the things perpetrated by our Muslims? Can we say that they do these things in the West, too?"Bandar continued: "Can anyone convince me that in America or Europe, they do what ISIS is doing to the Syrians, to the Yazidis , or to the Iraqis ? Why do we pin all our problems on the West? For 1,400 years, we have been slaughtering one another just because one of us prays one way, and another prays a different way."This isn't the first time Bandar has made headlines. In 2013, she released a song called "It's Our Right to Drive" as part of the campaign by some in Saudi Arabia to lift the ban on women driving, the BBC reported.