The video continues with Mutyala transforming herself into Cinderella, Ariel, and, yes, Jasmine. But also, into a prince. "I will be the first to admit that I'm not a pro, but it makes me sick to my stomach reading about all the bullying happening to the transgender community. I hope this video helps a kid out there feel comfortable being his or her true self," she writes on her blog. "I also hope it helps parents out there let their kids feel comfortable being their true selves. You can be whoever it is you want to be, no matter what you look like on the outside. It's who you are on the inside that really counts and defines you."While the project is titled #BeYourOwnPrincess, it goes way beyond that. "The deeper message is something that's general to life, and not just about what to be for Halloween — be your own person, no matter what society tells you. When I decided on the name...my thought process was that 'princess' is really just a placeholder for person," Mutyala writes.Read more about the project on Mutyala's blog , and watch the video for both life and Halloween inspiration. Interested in re-creating any of the looks yourself? Heed this advice from Mutyala: "Define and heighten the features you're the most proud of. Even when we were creating these looks for me, we focused on the aspects of each princess and prince that complement my individual features — like eyes for Jasmine, brows for the prince, etc.," she tells us. "That way, you can create the look you're going for while maintaining your individuality, which to me is really what makes these looks so great."