The Shocking Toll Of (Legal) Concealed Guns

It's practically a routine: After almost every mass shooting, someone suggests that the tragedy could have been averted if more people had been carrying concealed weapons. But no matter how many times representatives from the National Rifle Association say "the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," it will never be true; a look at more than 700 recent gun deaths proves it.



The Violence Policy Center, a group dedicated to reducing gun fatalities, looked at 763 deaths in 579 fatal shootings between 2007 and October 2015. Despite the fact that concealed weapons are marketed aggressively to people concerned about self-defense and personal safety, the most common reason for death by gunfire was suicide — followed by homicide and murder-suicide. “Far more often than they use their guns to kill in self-defense, concealed-handgun permit holders kill themselves or others,” VPC legislative director Kristen Rand said in a statement.

