Our appetite for adorable cat photos will never truly be satisfied, but that doesn't mean we don't want some variety in our adorable kitty snapshots. That's why we're elated that Carli Davidson, the photographer behind Shake and Shake Puppies, is coming out with a new book: Shake Cats.
Like the other two collections, Shake Cats features photos of animals as they shake it off (whatever "it" may be). The result is a hilarious series of expressions, or lack thereof (if their features are covered in a whirlwind of fur). Davidson shot close to 100 cats for the project.
As to why she believes cats are so obviously the "It" internet animal? Davidson said in a statement, "Cats are popular because they are awesome, independent thinkers, and humans love to worship them. We have been worshipping them as spiritual icons for 10,000 years, since the Mau (Egyptian cats) were domesticated and the cult of Bastet [the Goddess of cats, protection, music, love, etc.] took hold in Egypt."
She continued, "We were indebted to them for controlling disease-carrying vermin, and in turn often...saving our lives. Now, we worship them for their internet antics, because they bring joy to people all over the world. The rise of the cat back into worship status on the internet seems natural if you look at their historic significance."
So next time you're checking out another adorable cat photo, consider that you're just recognizing the animal's historical importance.
Shake Cats is out tomorrow. Click through to see a few photos from the book!
