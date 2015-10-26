Kris Kardashian called Kourtney her "hero" earlier this year after her daughter's split from Scott Disick. This Halloween, it looks as though mom to Mason, Penelope, and baby Reign has decided to run with the compliment.
On Sunday, Kourtney shared pics of herself and the kids on Instagram, all dressed up in their costumes. They all look pretty super. (Okay, bad joke. But seriously: This family ensemble is an awesome idea.)
Kourtney is obviously all glammed up as Wonder Woman. We're not sure if the kids are channeling actual comic-book characters or if they're just creating heroic personas all their own. In any case, the entire clan looks ready to thwart evildoers and save us all from calamity.
As for the missing family member, Disick reportedly remains in a rehab facility in Malibu. While rumors are circling that he is reaching out to Kourtney to repair the relationship, the message his ex's costume is giving off seems clear: She got everything under control either way.
OPENER IMAGE: Chelsea Lauren/Rex/REX USA.
