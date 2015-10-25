Words cannot describe how amazing this young lady has been over the years .. Kirsty has been defying doctors for many years and whilst doing that she has been raising millions of pounds for terminally ill children... I met Kirsty in 2002 when she became the nations and my good luck charm for the game against Greece , we also met the queen together in Manchester so you could say we have spent some amazing moments together over the years and it was an inspiration to meet such a brave young lady with so much drive for helping others.. My love and thoughts go to kirsty's parents and sisters as this inspirational young lady will be missed ... My heart and love goes to Kirsty for letting me be a small part of your world over the years.. Rest in peace ❤️❤️
David Beckham wrote an emotional tribute on Instagram in honor of the young woman who he called his “good luck charm” after she passed away on Saturday. Kirsty Howard met Beckham in 2001, the BBC reports, when she was a mascot at England's 2002 World Cup qualifying match against Greece. At the time, Howard stuck to her soccer icon like glue, following him out onto the field while carrying an oxygen tank with tubes connected to her nose.
"Words cannot describe how amazing this young lady has been over the years," Beckham captioned the picture. "Kirsty has been defying doctors for many years and whilst doing that she has been raising millions of pounds for terminally ill children."
"We also met the Queen together in Manchester so you could say we have spent some amazing moments together over the years and it was an inspiration to meet such a brave young lady with so much drive for helping others,” Beckham writes.
He adds, "My love and thoughts go to Kirsty's parents and sisters as this inspirational young lady will be missed."
It wasn’t just David Beckham who loved Howard: His wife Victoria Beckham also became very close with Howard.
According to The Mirror, Victoria Beckham once said, "There aren't many young ladies who I'd let hold hands with my husband. But she loves him and he thinks she is fantastic."
Beckham’s Instagram features a photo of himself with young Kirsty Howard sitting on his lap. Both of them are smiling and wearing soccer jerseys.
Beckham ended his touching message by saying, "My heart and love goes to Kirsty for letting me be a small part of your world over the years...Rest in peace."