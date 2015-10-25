Words cannot describe how amazing this young lady has been over the years .. Kirsty has been defying doctors for many years and whilst doing that she has been raising millions of pounds for terminally ill children... I met Kirsty in 2002 when she became the nations and my good luck charm for the game against Greece , we also met the queen together in Manchester so you could say we have spent some amazing moments together over the years and it was an inspiration to meet such a brave young lady with so much drive for helping others.. My love and thoughts go to kirsty's parents and sisters as this inspirational young lady will be missed ... My heart and love goes to Kirsty for letting me be a small part of your world over the years.. Rest in peace ❤️❤️

