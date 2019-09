Howard was one of only two children in the entire world born with a back-to-front heart. Doctors gave her just weeks to live after her diagnosis at age 4, but Howard lived to the age of 20."We also met the Queen together in Manchester so you could say we have spent some amazing moments together over the years and it was an inspiration to meet such a brave young lady with so much drive for helping others,” Beckham writes.He adds, "My love and thoughts go to Kirsty's parents and sisters as this inspirational young lady will be missed."It wasn’t just David Beckham who loved Howard: His wife Victoria Beckham also became very close with Howard.According to The Mirror , Victoria Beckham once said, "There aren't many young ladies who I'd let hold hands with my husband. But she loves him and he thinks she is fantastic."Beckham’s Instagram features a photo of himself with young Kirsty Howard sitting on his lap. Both of them are smiling and wearing soccer jerseys.Beckham ended his touching message by saying, "My heart and love goes to Kirsty for letting me be a small part of your world over the years...Rest in peace."