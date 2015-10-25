Kim Kardashian's Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower looked comfy — with a capital K.
Wearing matching striped pajamas, the Kardashian sisters channeled their inner Wilderness Girls on Sunday to celebrate Kimye's bundle of boy joy, due on Christmas. Phyllis Nefler and the entire Troop 332 would be proud (and maybe a little jealous) they didn't get an invite. Perhaps that's just us?
Fortunately, tea- and hot-chocolate-sipping Kylie and Kourtney shared a few Instagram peeks inside the luxuriously cozy fete.
The shower decor was Girl Scouts-meets-glamping, with living-room teepees flanked by Louis Vuitton luggage. Indoor sunglasses were very acceptable at this party. And thanks to the catering at Kim K.'s shower, we now know our new favorite snack-time combo: Girl Scout cookies and Champagne. Specifically, the Thin Mints and Samoas preferred by the Kardashian-Jenner ladies.
Originally, the shower had been planned for the previous weekend. It was postponed due to Lamar Odom's hospitalization.
