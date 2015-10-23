Celebrity Makeup Artist Jake Bailey Dead From Apparent Suicide

Hollywood’s stars got a little dimmer today as the community joined to mourn the passing of celebrity makeup artist Jake Bailey. E! News is reporting that Bailey’s assistant found the makeup artist dead in his car of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Bailey supposedly left a note, but E! News says that the coroner’s office would not comment how many notes were left or to whom they were addressed. No autopsy has yet been performed, though one is pending.
Bailey, 37, boasted a client list including Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Kate Mara, and Cameron Diaz. Bailey did Gomez's makeup for Refinery29's (Un)Cover feature on the singer, published on October 15.
“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Jake Bailey's passing. He was an undeniable talent, a great friend, a loving son and brother, and our grief is shared with all those whose lives he's touched,” his agency, Starworks Artists, writes to Refinery29 in a statement.
“As one of the industry's most sought after makeup artists, Jake worked with an incredible client roster and his work has been featured in publications such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair, and Allure. He collaborated with some of the top photographers in the fashion and entertainment industries and was also a passionate photographer himself. Jake was a mentor to many, and his work will continue to inspire. He will be truly missed by those who knew him.”
Actress Emmy Rossum tweeted a heartbreaking tribute to Bailey:
“I am gutted to hear of my friend Jake's passing. I saw him on Sunday, we flew together on a plane. He made me laugh as always. @ByJakeBailey,” she wrote.
“I will miss his sense of humor, talent and kindness. If there are angels in heaven, they just got a little prettier... because Jake is up there painting their faces... putting lashes on them…”
