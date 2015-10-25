That's something that I need to keep reminding myself — and that I want to share with other women. Whether or not I have kids, my personal life and my career will certainly have moments when the two roads deviate in wildly different directions, and I will have to make hard decisions. It’s likely that I will even step off the career track for a while. Slaughter’s advice is to plan for those times. Funnily enough, my mother said the opposite: “You’ll handle those problems when they come along,” she recently reassured me. I think I need to do a little bit of both. As scary as it seems, I need to ask my husband those hard questions Slaughter suggests in her book. And then, I need to recognize that, as much as I want to have it all planned out, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens and make adjustments along the way.



At the end of our call, Slaughter said something that really stood out — and that made me feel a lot better. She said the main thing she wanted women and men to take away from this book is that these anxieties about balancing work and family shouldn’t just be women’s issues. “These are social problems, workplace problems, and couple problems," she says. "It may not make the problem go away, but at least it’s not just falling on your shoulders.”



And with that in mind (and with that skin-crawling, ambitious feeling tugging at me once again), I’m going to keep going. I believe that part of my job is to write about these important and stressful topics in hopes that I can encourage other women to be the change they want to see.



Maybe that seems naïve. But how can the conversation change if we don’t talk about it, if we don’t encourage women to want to be the breadwinners, while also recognizing that careers are long, there will be ebbs and flows, and times we step off the track to take care of loved ones? That doesn’t make us any less ambitious or successful. It makes us human.