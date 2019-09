What I didn’t want to recognize is that maybe Slaughter was onto something. Maybe it was time to stop feeling disappointed that I wasn’t living up to some unrealistic expectations. And more importantly, maybe it was time to take a hard look at the problems in our workplace that make it so difficult for women to get ahead. Sandberg implores us not to "lean out" when we begin to think about starting a family, but the reality is that workplaces are not very hospitable to pregnant employees or new mothers . Our generation might talk a lot about work-life balance , but technology allows (and many employers expect) us to be connected 24/7. And finding the right partner sounds like a great idea, but the pool of awesome men who are willing to take on the lead-parent role is very small. It’s overwhelming to think of how much is stacked against us. Where to even begin?This fall, Slaughter wrote an op-ed in The New York Times that touches on many of the themes she explores in Unfinished Business, and expands on the issues she wrote about in her Atlantic Monthly article. The weekend it was released, I spent a cloudy Saturday morning banging out a glowing response piece . I was inspired and excited, and for a moment, I really believed that millennials might be able to make these changes a reality. After all, we’re the biggest generation in the workforce — why can’t we shape it to fit our needs?But as I started to read Unfinished Business, I was struck once again with the anxiety and frustration I always feel. Slaughter once again dredges up all the problems I want to ignore — and this time, she's pushing her audience to make changes. “If you want a life in which you can experience the joys and rewards of both a successful career and a loving family, you must plan ahead,” she writes. But, just two paragraphs later, she acknowledges the problems of planning: “even with the best plan in the world, you will encounter plenty obstacles.” I didn’t want to hear about those obstacles — I wanted someone to give me the answers and reassure me that if I just work hard enough, I can get what I want. The systemic problems she acknowledges felt too big to fix, and the intimate conversations she encourages us to have felt too difficult to initiate. But mostly, I felt alone. I have friends who manage to have babies and get promotions and run marathons all in the same year. What’s wrong with me that I can’t?Days later, when I got Slaughter on the phone for an interview, I told her the book stressed me out. She laughed and assured me that was not her intention — since that’s neither a good way to sell books nor have influence.“I do think millennials have a key role to play if they’ll seize it,” she said, pointing out our generation’s desire to have more balance in our lives. Many of us were raised in families where both parents worked, so we tend to be more realistic about what it takes to have jobs and families — we know how messy it can be. But maybe it’s our responsibility to fix that? Our mothers and grandmothers strove to break the glass ceilings so we could grow up to be anything we wanted. Now, it’s our turn to sweep up the shards and make the workplace truly work for us.