If you expected a NARS x Steven Klein collaboration to be tame, get with the times. The photographer, known for his boundary-pushing images, and François Nars, a makeup genius with a limitless definition of beauty, joined forces to create the coolest effing makeup line we've ever seen. The limited-edition collection, available this month, contains everything from gorgeous lipsticks to sparkling shadows — all encased in provocative packaging boasting Klein's iconic photographs.
And just as cool was the event surrounding the launch, a gender-bending rave held in a haunted mansion that left every beauty editors' head spinning. “Steven and I love decadence, we love fun parties — real parties that you don’t see anymore," Nars told us at the event. “Fun people, beautiful people, crazy people, that’s what makes a great party — a mix of many different things.” The twisted disco, which included several art installations, was also near-impossible to describe to our friends — which is why we're so glad the house of Steven Klein created this short film, art-directed by Nars. In it, you'll find Juliette Lewis wearing a sparkly face mask and rummaging around a medicine cabinet while male models in fishnets stomp through the grounds. This isn't your typical beauty advertisement — you won't even see a single product in it — and that's what we love most about it.
Comb through it for some amazing beauty inspiration — or run it on a loop at your next Halloween party. Then, let us know what you think of the video in the comments.
