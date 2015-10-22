Kate Winslet has always been outspoken about her desire not to be retouched for magazines. Now, she's putting it into writing. According to E! News, Winslet has made sure her L'Oréal contract states that there will be zero retouching done to her upcoming Lancôme ads. That's right — no slimming of the face, no removing wrinkles or blemishes, no nothing.
"I do think we have a responsibility to the younger generation of women," Winslet told the site. "I think they do look at magazines, I think they do look to women who have been successful in their chosen careers, and they want people to look up to. And I would always want to be telling the truth about who I am to that generation, because they've got to have strong leaders."
She's not the only one with strong convictions about airbrushing. L'Oréal was recently cleared in an airbrushing claim launched against it regarding an ad featuring Helen Mirren. It seems to us that the brand is emerging as a leader when it comes to truth in advertising. But what does this mean for Lancôme's past and future spokespeople? We reached out to the brand for comment, and will update this post once we hear back.
We have to give major props to Winslet on this one. The actress has been steadfast in this belief throughout her career. "I will particularly say when I look at movie posters, 'You guys have airbrushed my forehead. Please, can you change it back?' I'd rather be the woman they're saying, 'She's looking older' about than, 'She's looking stoned,'" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2009. Aging is something we all do, and we don't need to fear it. If more women like Winslet carried that torch, maybe we'd start to see a shift in the way we think about women of "a certain age."
