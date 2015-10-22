When last we thought about Jeremy Renner, he was slut-shaming Scarlett Johansson's Avengers character during various talk-show appearances. It doesn't appear he's learned anything about keeping certain thoughts to himself since then.
According to Business Insider, the actor responded to Jennifer Lawrence's essay in Lenny Letter about the wage gap in Hollywood by saying that he's staying out of this conversation.
"That's not my job," the two-time Oscar nominee said during a press conference for a Remy Martin Cognac campaign in which he stars. He added that he doesn't "know contracts and money and all that sort of stuff."
Renner also mentioned that, as a performer, he's sticking to what he does know: human behavior. Related question: Is it normal human behavior to step in when you see that something is wrong and work toward a solution, even if the problem doesn't directly affect you?
Bradley Cooper seems to think so. After Lawrence's essay was published, he said that in the future he'll be teaming up with his female colleagues to help negotiate fair and equal pay.
"I don't know where it's changing otherwise, but that's something that I could do... Usually you don't talk about the financial stuff, you have people," Cooper, who co-stars with Lawrence in Joy, explained to Reuters. "But you know what? It's time to start doing that."
That sounds like a much more productive response than it's "not my job" to help fix a broken system.
According to Business Insider, the actor responded to Jennifer Lawrence's essay in Lenny Letter about the wage gap in Hollywood by saying that he's staying out of this conversation.
"That's not my job," the two-time Oscar nominee said during a press conference for a Remy Martin Cognac campaign in which he stars. He added that he doesn't "know contracts and money and all that sort of stuff."
Renner also mentioned that, as a performer, he's sticking to what he does know: human behavior. Related question: Is it normal human behavior to step in when you see that something is wrong and work toward a solution, even if the problem doesn't directly affect you?
Bradley Cooper seems to think so. After Lawrence's essay was published, he said that in the future he'll be teaming up with his female colleagues to help negotiate fair and equal pay.
"I don't know where it's changing otherwise, but that's something that I could do... Usually you don't talk about the financial stuff, you have people," Cooper, who co-stars with Lawrence in Joy, explained to Reuters. "But you know what? It's time to start doing that."
That sounds like a much more productive response than it's "not my job" to help fix a broken system.
Advertisement