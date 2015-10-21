We're used to seeing Jennifer Lawrence take on some super-intense roles. From Winter's Bone to American Hustle, she's built up a wealth of credits playing strong leading ladies.
But after watching the new trailer for Joy, which hits theaters this Christmas, it seems this might be one of her fiercest performances to date. And frankly, she's a little frightening — in the best possible way.
"Listen to me. Never speak on my behalf, about my business, again," she says haltingly at one point, a blade-sharp, threatening edge in her voice. Anyone else just feel a chill run down their spine?
Based on the real life of Joy Mangano, the single mother who made millions as the inventor of the Miracle Mop, this film digs into some deeply unsettling plot points. But it's not without a dose of dark humor — or triumph — either.
Oscar buzz is already starting to make the rounds about what looks to be an incredible biopic, and we're looking forward to confirming all the fuss for ourselves in just a few months. Watch the trailer, below.
But after watching the new trailer for Joy, which hits theaters this Christmas, it seems this might be one of her fiercest performances to date. And frankly, she's a little frightening — in the best possible way.
"Listen to me. Never speak on my behalf, about my business, again," she says haltingly at one point, a blade-sharp, threatening edge in her voice. Anyone else just feel a chill run down their spine?
Based on the real life of Joy Mangano, the single mother who made millions as the inventor of the Miracle Mop, this film digs into some deeply unsettling plot points. But it's not without a dose of dark humor — or triumph — either.
Oscar buzz is already starting to make the rounds about what looks to be an incredible biopic, and we're looking forward to confirming all the fuss for ourselves in just a few months. Watch the trailer, below.
Advertisement