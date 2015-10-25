Bring on the practical magic! This Tuesday, October 27, marks the annual full moon in earthy, grounded Taurus. Dot every i and cross every t. Your diligence will pay dividends in the two weeks to follow. Money matters take center stage, too. Circle Tuesday to ask for a well-deserved raise or splurge on the luxury item if you’ve been saving responsibly. Time to tighten up the belt? A couple weeks of savvy budgeting can get us all back on track for holiday shopping season.
Halloween falls on a Saturday this year — thank you, universe! The Cancer moon and Scorpio Sun are flowing together beautifully, too, turning us all into night owls. House parties could be epic, so skip the pricey club scene if someone invites you to a living room celebration. Sentimental isn’t exactly the go-to description for Halloween, but this year’s starmap brings the warm-fuzzy vibes. Make the Cullen family proud and bond with your vampire brood. Good friends are the ones to roll with on Saturday. Of course, the more isn’t always the merrier under these intimate stars. Sultry surprises could be in store as the Cancer moon nudges us to cuddle up to one special soul.
