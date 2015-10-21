Student Crashes Into Driving School, Does Not Pass The Test

Driving to your license test can be a nerve-wracking experience. Will you remember to check your blind spot? Are your parallel-parking skills up to par? Will you careen into the driving school on the way to the test
For one student driver, the latter worry became a reality. According to a post to the Bellevue, WA, Police Department's Facebook page, on the morning of October 16, "a student arriving to take a driving test failed before they even started. There were no injuries to the driver, occupants of the building, or the Shasta Cola machine inside."
It seems that any time the student spent on learning when and how to yield to traffic was wasted. On the plus side, the student did snag a really close parking spot.
This morning, a student arriving to take a driving test failed before they even started. There were no injuries to the driver, occupants of the building, or the Shasta Cola machine inside.Posted by Bellevue (WA) Police Department Official Website on Friday, October 16, 2015
Opener Photo: Courtesy of Compliancesigns.com.
