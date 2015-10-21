Wilmer Valderrama Snapped Demi Lovato Sleeping & Shared It With The World

When your boyfriend Instagrams a photo of you sleeping, is it totally sweet or kinda mortifying? In the case of Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato, we think it's a bit of both.
The former That '70s Show actor caught his pop star girlfriend in full-on REM mode and decided to take a selfie. Then he shared that selfie with the world. Then Lovato (presumably) woke up, looked online, and screamed bloody murder.
Or maybe not, if she read Valderrama's touching caption.
"It must be EXHAUSTING to be that #Confident," he wrote, referring to her hit album. "This lil angel created an inspirational & emotional journey... Then she sprinkled bad-ass dust on it!"
Aw. Let's focus on that, and not the mischievous #payback hashtag. Also it could be worse. No open mouth, no retainer, no drooling. How do you do it, Demi?
