For those of us who've done everything in our power to shield our eyes and ears from the fallout of Justin Bieber's PenisGate scandal, there's a new tidbit of the story that simply cannot be ignored. Fans of the "What Do You Mean" singer — otherwise known as Beliebers — not only had a name for his penis prior to the incident, they don't even call it that anymore. Youths.
Bieber stopped by the Zach Sang & The Gang radio show, where he was inevitably asked about his now well-documented member and his father Jeremy Bieber's now well-documented reaction to its public debut. When asked if he had a name for his penis, Bieber confessed, "The fans do, they call it 'Jerry.'" You can watch that portion of the chat, below.
That's right, a whole generation of youngsters has now ruined the phrase, "Hello, Jerry" for you forever.
But, not so fast, Jerry the Penis — if that is your real name! While Bieber's package may have had a fan-made moniker, as it turns out, the label has long since reached its expiration date. In response to the radio interview, fans jumped on Twitter to point out that "Jerry" is a passé penis name when it comes to Bieber's little Bieber.
THIS ISNT 2012 ANYMORE JB YOURE 21 WE'VE GROWN TOO, ESPECIALLY FROM THAT TRAGIC NAME 'JERRY' @justinbieber https://t.co/OcakU7MBGx— h luvs j (@helenbelieberr) October 18, 2015
define "the fans" bc like 90% of us no longer says jerry @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/ZRWn3bWzHw— asiya (@badassbieb) October 18, 2015
"the fans do, they call it jerry" no we don't we have all grown out of that like don't bring it up ever again @justinbieber— ️ (@restartedbieber) October 18, 2015
the only people who still say "jerry" are the jerryliebers who are all like 10 don't drag us into this mess! @justinbieber— #1 WDYM Stan (@purposemelody) October 18, 2015
no one calls your dick "Jerry" anymore just saying @justinbieber— diana (@sorrypurpose) October 18, 2015
ew @ how he brought up "Jerry" only the 12 year olds call his dick that 😩 https://t.co/8EMCW8hBE7— sirena (@biebergoesvogue) October 18, 2015
So, there you have it. Call it whatever you'd like, just maybe not Jerry.
Opener Image: MediaPunch/REX USA.
