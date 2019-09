For those of us who've done everything in our power to shield our eyes and ears from the fallout of Justin Bieber's PenisGate scandal , there's a new tidbit of the story that simply cannot be ignored. Fans of the "What Do You Mean" singer — otherwise known as Beliebers — not only had a name for his penis prior to the incident, they don't even call it that anymore. Youths.Bieber stopped by the Zach Sang & The Gang radio show, where he was inevitably asked about his now well-documented member and his father Jeremy Bieber 's now well-documented reaction to its public debut. When asked if he had a name for his penis, Bieber confessed, "The fans do, they call it 'Jerry.'" You can watch that portion of the chat, below.