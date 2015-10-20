A Presidential Candidate Just Sang Taylor Swift On 'The View'

Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley is still trailing far behind Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but his appearance on The View today must have earned him some votes among stay at home parents and Taylor Swift fans.
O'Malley, who is still polling at close to 0% after last week's Democratic debate, brought his guitar with him to visit with the ladies of the View, and after a round of Hot Topics, treated his hostesses to a rendition of "Bad Blood."
O'Malley didn't dedicate the famous diss track to either of his political opponents, and he made it through his time without trying to list who he would choose for his #squad.
O'Malley did take time to emphasize the importance of debate and public scrutiny of every candidate's policy positions. O'Malley has called for more debates than the six that the DNC eventually scheduled, and he was critical of DNC chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz during last week's debate.
O'Malley's gotten a lot of press for being (comparatively) young and handsome in a field full of 60- and 70-something candidates, so his charm offensive isn't all that surprising. He also might be better known right now for his musical prowess than his policy proposals, so why not try to ride T-Swift's coattails in search of more supporters?
