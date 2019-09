This writer (likely along with many others who covered the offensive Twittering today) feels pretty foolish for giving the trolls what they wanted in this case — our attention All the same, though: The fact is that a minority group used race to pit people against one another, malevolently and purposely, over the last couple of days is a major issue, regardless of the origin story. Plenty of bigots glommed on; plenty of others pushed back. And, the discussion about how to handle — and cover — trolling online rolls on another day without resolution.The story was originally published on October 20, 2015 at 10 a.m. EST.Well, that was quick.Before the much-awaited trailer for Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens was even released on Monday night, the highly anticipated film already had a racist hashtag trending on Twitter.One Twitter critic called the film an anti-white propaganda movie that promotes white genocide . Then, that same user went on to insinuate that J.J. Abram's Jewish heritage somehow colored the positioning of the film: She called him an " anti-white nut. The divisive tweets just kept on coming — until more level-headed fans took over the #BoycottStarsWarsVII hashtag and applied a little bit of their own force. You know: The steeped-in-reality kind.