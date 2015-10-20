"The Force, it's calling to you." Well, is it? It will be when you watch the latest trailer for Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, which premiered during Monday Night Football tonight. It, of course, is also already online. You can watch it below.
The trailer gives us tantalizing glances at some of the characters both old and new. Most intriguingly? We hear, "nothing will stand in our way, I will finish what you started," as Adam Driver's evil Kylo Ren looks at Darth Vader's mask. Meanwhile, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) explains to the newbies, played by Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, that "it's true. All of it. The dark side. The Jedi. They're real."
On Sunday Disney released the latest poster for the film, which features Ridley's Rey front and center, flanked by Kylo Ren and Boyega's Finn. The poster also raised some eyebrows for displaying Han and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), but not Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While Leia shows up briefly in the trailer, Luke is nowhere to be found.
The movie comes out on Dec. 18. Tickets went on sale tonight, though it wasn't particularly easy to get them, with sites like Fandango experiencing outages.
