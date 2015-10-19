Kanye Just Up & Dropped 2 New Songs

In between announcing a run for office in 2020 and showing his Yeezy 2 collection at NYFW, Kanye West has returned to his first love: music. We've been eagerly anticipating the release of Yeezy's upcoming album ever since he revealed the title on Twitter in March. It's now October, and we're still waiting for So Help Me God to drop. Well, it still hasn't, but West did release one new song and one remixed song on his Soundcloud page today.
Naturally, the music world is in a tizzy.
The remix of "Say You Will," featuring violinist Caroline Shaw, was posted this afternoon. You can listen to it here. The new song is called "When I See It." Complex notes that it's West's version of the Weeknd's "Tell Your Friends," adding that, "Kanye originally co-produced 'Tell Your Friends' for the Weeknd," and on this new version, "'Ye is singing like it's 808s & Heartbreak season all over again. This is the first new music that Kanye has dropped since he librerated 'All Day' back in March."
Whatever gets us closer to that new album.
