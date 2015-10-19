Story from Entertaining

The Embarrassing, Horrifying Reality Of Halloween As An Adult

Vanessa Golembewski
Halloween was a lot easier when you were a kid. Not only was it cool to dress up, but there were so many events designed especially for you. We're talking trick-or-treating, class parties, and haunted houses.

Now that you're a grownup, Halloween looks a bit different. Okay, it looks really different. If you're a woman, the costume options can be a bit alienating. It kind of feels like no one dresses up anymore. And if you do dress up in something clever, not everyone "gets" your costume. This is the new, harsh world you live in.

In this video, we explore the harsh reality that is being a grownup who's enthusiastic about Halloween.


