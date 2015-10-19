Dorothy Perkins Launched A Plus-Size Range (& It's Awesome)

As much as we love fringe, plaid, and leather, there's one trend we just can’t get enough of: the move toward inclusivity at some of our favorite fashion brands. The most recent to join this body-positive bandwagon is U.K. darling Dorothy Perkins, which launched a super-stylish plus-size collection, DP Curve, this month.
Although Dorothy Perkins has offered its designs in petite, tall, and maternity for some time, its size spectrum ended at a U.S. 18. The recent extension has increased its range to include up to a 24, which is where most extended-size ranges cut off. “We chose to develop a plus-size range after listening to the demand from customers and the want for accessible fashion for every size,” Dorothy Perkins buying director, Charlotte Pettican, said. “We’ve worked hard to make sure that the style and cuts of the range are designed to fit and flatter the Dorothy Perkins girl.”
Offering a mix of both casual day and sophisticated evening wear, classic Dorothy Perkins designs are no longer out of reach for women who wear an 18 or above. On our must-have list? Everything from glittering jumpsuits and faux leather leggings to versatile floral frocks and work-approved tops. Click through to see these pieces and more, and prepare your wardrobe for a boost of across-the-pond style.
Although Dorothy Perkins has offered its designs in petite, tall, and maternity for some time, its size spectrum ended at a U.S. 18. The recent extension has increased its range to include up to a 24, which is where most extended-size ranges cut off. “We chose to develop a plus-size range after listening to the demand from customers and the want for accessible fashion for every size,” Dorothy Perkins buying director, Charlotte Pettican, said. “We’ve worked hard to make sure that the style and cuts of the range are designed to fit and flatter the Dorothy Perkins girl.”
Offering a mix of both casual day and sophisticated evening wear, classic Dorothy Perkins designs are no longer out of reach for women who wear an 18 or above. On our must-have list? Everything from glittering jumpsuits and faux leather leggings to versatile floral frocks and work-approved tops. Click through to see these pieces and more, and prepare your wardrobe for a boost of across-the-pond style.