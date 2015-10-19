Watch Justin Timberlake Cry A River Over Wife Jessica Biel

It's official: Justin Timberlake is totally *NSYNC with his emotions.
The singer got a tad verklempt at his induction into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame on Saturday night. No, it's not because his top bro, Jimmy Fallon, was on hand to introduce him.
As you can see from the video below, the pop star got choked up during his emotional speech, particularly when praising his wife, actress Jessica Biel. The couple welcomed their first child, son Silas Randall, in April.
"This is the fucking coolest thing that has ever happened to me." he said during his speech. "The Grammys are political. The Emmys are political. Memphis is not political."
Timberlake went on to praise the city and its musical legacy, then spoke glowingly about his "rock," Biel.
"[She's] beautiful, loving, and incredibly understanding of her husband's shortcomings," he said of his wife.
Here's the kicker:
“Baby, I love you more than I could put into words and more than any song I could ever write."
One, two, three: Swoon.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/BeImages.
