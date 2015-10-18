J.K. Rowling Reveals Her Favorite Harry Potter Chapter

There's a lot to love about J.K. Rowling. She clearly has a great sense of humor. She's practically overflowing with solid life advice. She can shut down gay marriage haters and nasty Serena-Williams-bashers alike with a single well-written tweet. But perhaps most importantly for Harry Potter fans everywhere, she is also wonderfully willing to address fan theories and answer questions about all things Hogwarts. And now, she's revealing a previously unknown, and somewhat personal, piece of Potter trivia: Her favorite chapter from the series.
"If you had to choose one chapter from the entire HP series as your favourite, what would you choose?” fan Rob McCarter tweeted the author on Friday. Rowling wasted no time, responding within minutes with her answer: Chapter 34 from the series' final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, "The Forest Again."
Chapter 34 Deathly Hallows 'The Forest Again' https://t.co/DniVfbTjKT— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 17, 2015
When another Twitter user responded to her saying, "Really? Because I bawled," Rowling went on to admit that she cried while writing the chapter, citing it as "the culmination of 17 years' work and the most cathartic piece of writing of my life.”
So did I, but it was the culmination of 17 years' work and the most cathartic piece of writing of my life. https://t.co/XG0srTyVIE— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 17, 2015
For those needing a quick refresher (It's okay, we won't tell anyone.), the chapter in discussion from the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, features Harry entering the Forbidden Forest to confront Voldemort. What's tear-jerker-worthy about that, you ask? Well, besides stepping up to face what he thinks is his own impending death, Harry discovers the cracked Resurrection Stone inside the Snitch he carries. And in that cracked stone, he sees the loved ones who died protecting him — Sirius, Lupin, and his parents — who each try to comfort the boy wizard as he prepares to face what he believes is his demise.
Ya know...light stuff.
