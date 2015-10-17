Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses in contempt of the Supreme Court ruling, has a new enemy: The Westboro Baptist Church. Yes, you read that correctly.
Westboro Baptist Church, in a press release (via Fox2Now) has declared that it's heading to Davis' office to picket her on Monday, October 19. Why? Because she is a "proud, self-righteous hypocrite" and an "adulterer." The church takes umbrage at her three marriages, saying her first husband is her only true husband. And you know they mean it, because the use ALL CAPS.
"That man that Kim Davis is living with, and calling her husband, IS NOT! Her husband is Dwain Wallace, who she married when she was 18-tears-old [sic]," the release reads. "It does not matter how many years you pile on!" Okay, then!
While neither Westboro nor Davis support gay marriage, Westboro wants to make it clear that it believes that the Bible says adultery is not a lesser sin than homosexuality, and it quotes testament to back it up. It insists that the "duty of all mankind is to OBEY the laws of God and the laws of man," so thwarting the Supreme Court's ruling is just not okay. Um, we kind of think Westboro has a point there. There's a first time for everything — not that we'll be joining them.
It's so great that Westboro has a direct line to God, so it can tell us all what he hates via neon-painted signs.
Lord willing, we will visit Kim Davis on Monday with some friendly, Christianly advice/wisdom: pic.twitter.com/iwLkypfhft— Westboro Baptist (@WBCSaysRepent) October 16, 2015
