Update: Oscar Pistorius Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

Update: Oscar Pistorius has been sentenced to six years in prison, NBC News reports. Judge Thokozile Masipa told the court that a longer sentence would "not serve justice in this matter."
Updated June 11, 2016: A South African court has rejected Oscar Pistorius’ appeal of his murder conviction in the 2013 death of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, the Associated Press reports. The famed sprinter and double-amputee has been on house arrest during the appeal. A sentencing date is set for April 18.
Updated December 6, 2015: Oscar Pistorius has been granted a bail of just 10,000 rand (about $688 U.S.), the BBC reports. Judge Audrey Ledwaba ruled that the athlete, who was found guilty of murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was not a flight risk. He will remain under house arrest at his uncle's home, where he will spend the Christmas holiday. Pistorius is expected to be sentenced next year.
Updated December 3, 2015: Oscar Pistorius has been found guilty of murder by an appeals court in South Africa, nearly two months after he was released on house arrest following his conviction on a lesser charge of culpable homicide, the BBC reported. The new charge could carry a sentence of at least 15 years. Pistorius will have to return to court to receive a new sentence, according to the BBC.
This story was originally published at 1 p.m. on October 19, 2015. It has also been updated to reflect Pistorius' release and a comment from Steenkamp's mother.
Oscar Pistorius has reportedly been released from a South African prison, just over a year after he was convicted in the 2013 death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
The famed sprinter and double-amputee, known as the "Blade Runner," is expected to serve the remainder of his five-year sentence under "correctional supervision" at his uncle's home, the BBC reported on Monday. A lawyer for Pistorius also confirmed the release to NBC News.
Pistorius, 28, was found guilty of culpable homicide in connection with the Valentine's Day shooting of Steenkamp in his home. He has admitted to shooting Steenkamp, but maintained that he mistook her for an intruder.
A South African parole board announced last week that Pistorius would be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. His release on Monday came one day earlier than expected.
A lawyer for the Steenkamp family told the BBC last week that the family opposed the early release, but had expected it. Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, spoke out in a statement broadcast by the BBC and other outlets, saying "I don't want revenge."
"Once you’ve told God that you forgive, you have to forgive. I don’t want him to suffer because then I would be like other people," she said. "I’ve got my own ideas. You don’t get revenge, you don’t want revenge and I would certainly not want to hurt another human being."
Pistorius, who had both his legs removed below the knee as a baby, competed on the international track circuit using prosthetics that inspired his Blade Runner nickname. A highlight of his career was running in the London Olympics in 2012. The trial over his role in the death of Steenkamp, who was a model, has garnered international media coverage.
