We're used to hearing Amy Schumer be brash and confident about the fact that she doesn't have — or want — a figure other than her own. (Her newly iconic line, "I can catch a dick whenever I want" springs to mind here.)
But, just because she's inspiringly confident and candid about loving the skin she's in doesn't mean that Schumer isn't visited by self-doubt from time to time. The actress shared how hard it can be sometimes to keep her chin held high in a recent interview with Today show correspondent Maria Shriver.
"It's an emotional thing," Schumer explained about her relationship with her body. "It's been a struggle for me my whole life, and especially just being in the entertainment industry. Standing on a stage in front of people, I can't perform my best or be confident if I'm not sure — if I'm pulling at something [I'm wearing]. And sometimes I would just want to throw in the towel and be like, 'I'm not gonna go do stand-up tonight.'"
It's refreshing to hear Schumer speak straight from the heart — and without a punch line. She talks honestly about sudden waves of shame, how she fights to find confidence, and how she's helping other women find body-confidence in a surprising way. See the entire emotional interview here.
