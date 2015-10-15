A group of Canadian women has a new idea to defeat the conservative prime minister: send Instagram nudes to everyone who votes.
A group of 20 Canadian women, spearheaded by artist and sexuality studies major Jessica Simps, is taking the federal election into its own hands/DMs. Calling themselves “Sluts Against Harper,” — “Harper” being Stephen Harper, Canada’s three-time prime minister who hails from the Conservative Party and is up for reelection — the campaign sends nudes to Canadian Instagram users who can provide proof that they voted. “I feel like I’m kind of at the front lines of it, seeing all the voter photos come in,” Simps told Buzzfeed News. “There’s people testifying, saying, ‘Hey this is a great idea, I never would have [voted] otherwise.’” (Buzzfeed)
A group of 20 Canadian women, spearheaded by artist and sexuality studies major Jessica Simps, is taking the federal election into its own hands/DMs. Calling themselves “Sluts Against Harper,” — “Harper” being Stephen Harper, Canada’s three-time prime minister who hails from the Conservative Party and is up for reelection — the campaign sends nudes to Canadian Instagram users who can provide proof that they voted. “I feel like I’m kind of at the front lines of it, seeing all the voter photos come in,” Simps told Buzzfeed News. “There’s people testifying, saying, ‘Hey this is a great idea, I never would have [voted] otherwise.’” (Buzzfeed)
Advertisement
Lamar Odom remains in a coma after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.
Former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom is currently being treated at a Las Vegas hospital after being discovered unresponsive in Nevada’s Love Ranch brothel. Odom, who was released from the Clippers in 2013, ingested large amounts of “herbal Viagra,” according to the brothel’s owner. E! reports that doctors are treating Odom’s condition as an accidental overdose. (Refinery29)
Former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom is currently being treated at a Las Vegas hospital after being discovered unresponsive in Nevada’s Love Ranch brothel. Odom, who was released from the Clippers in 2013, ingested large amounts of “herbal Viagra,” according to the brothel’s owner. E! reports that doctors are treating Odom’s condition as an accidental overdose. (Refinery29)
Not satisfied with messing with just American women’s bodies, an Idaho anti-choice organization opened a fake clinic in Belfast.
At the moment, there is currently only one abortion clinic in all of Belfast: Marie Stopes. Only one clinic in the largest city and capital of Northern Ireland. As if that wasn’t bad enough, American anti-choice group Stanton Healthcare has moved in right down the street from the Marie Stopes outpost, opening their own “life-affirming” clinic “in direct opposition to the abortion business.” Although abortion in Northern Ireland is already incredibly policed, legal only in “exceptional circumstances” — i.e., when the woman’s life is endangered — the Stanton Healthcare Clinic intends to trick desperate women into its doors, despite providing very few services that could be considered actual healthcare. The clinic’s mission is to convince women to follow through with their pregnancies, regardless of the danger posed, and replace its Marie Stopes neighbor. (The Telegraph)
At the moment, there is currently only one abortion clinic in all of Belfast: Marie Stopes. Only one clinic in the largest city and capital of Northern Ireland. As if that wasn’t bad enough, American anti-choice group Stanton Healthcare has moved in right down the street from the Marie Stopes outpost, opening their own “life-affirming” clinic “in direct opposition to the abortion business.” Although abortion in Northern Ireland is already incredibly policed, legal only in “exceptional circumstances” — i.e., when the woman’s life is endangered — the Stanton Healthcare Clinic intends to trick desperate women into its doors, despite providing very few services that could be considered actual healthcare. The clinic’s mission is to convince women to follow through with their pregnancies, regardless of the danger posed, and replace its Marie Stopes neighbor. (The Telegraph)
An Uber software bug leaked the personal data of 700 U.S. drivers, including Social Security numbers. The bug also used our account to take a late night ride to Taco Bell.
Increasingly, Uber has been the subject of some pretty virulent criticism and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon, especially now that an accidental data breach exposed the uploaded documentation of around 700 U.S. drivers. Due to a “software bug,” visitors to the company’s new Uber Partner app were able to access high-resolution photos of other drivers’ private information, including W-9 tax forms (replete with Social Security numbers) and insurance certificates. In a statement, Uber acknowledged the glitch and apologized for the exposure of incredibly sensitive information. “Within 30 minutes, our security team had fixed the issue,” the company wrote. (BBC News)
Increasingly, Uber has been the subject of some pretty virulent criticism and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon, especially now that an accidental data breach exposed the uploaded documentation of around 700 U.S. drivers. Due to a “software bug,” visitors to the company’s new Uber Partner app were able to access high-resolution photos of other drivers’ private information, including W-9 tax forms (replete with Social Security numbers) and insurance certificates. In a statement, Uber acknowledged the glitch and apologized for the exposure of incredibly sensitive information. “Within 30 minutes, our security team had fixed the issue,” the company wrote. (BBC News)
Advertisement
Yoko Ono revealed that John Lennon had a “desire” to sleep with other men, but he couldn’t find any who were cute and smart enough. Ugh, tell us about it.
While chatting with The Daily Beast about the “Icon” award she received last night at Britain’s Attitude Awards, Yoko Ono suggested that beau John Lennon was interested in experimenting sexually. “John and I had a big talk about it, saying, basically, all of us must be bisexual,” Ono revealed. When asked whether Lennon acted on this bisexuality and consummated any of his relationships with men (particularly that with Beatles manger and oft-rumored lover Brian Epstein), the singer claimed that he was unable to find any worthy candidates. “It’s very difficult,” she opined. “They would have to be not just physically attractive, but mentally very advanced, too. And you can’t find people like that.” Amen, sister. (Time)
While chatting with The Daily Beast about the “Icon” award she received last night at Britain’s Attitude Awards, Yoko Ono suggested that beau John Lennon was interested in experimenting sexually. “John and I had a big talk about it, saying, basically, all of us must be bisexual,” Ono revealed. When asked whether Lennon acted on this bisexuality and consummated any of his relationships with men (particularly that with Beatles manger and oft-rumored lover Brian Epstein), the singer claimed that he was unable to find any worthy candidates. “It’s very difficult,” she opined. “They would have to be not just physically attractive, but mentally very advanced, too. And you can’t find people like that.” Amen, sister. (Time)
Restaurateur Danny Meyer will eliminate tipping at all 13 of his restaurants.
In advance of New York’s implementation of higher minimum wages for fast-food and restaurant workers, Danny Meyer, the famed restauranteur behind Shake Shack and Gramercy Tavern, announced that his businesses will phase out tipping within a year. Instead of relying on the whim of temperamental diners to pay their rent, staffers will receive higher starting salaries and have “their base income fortified by a revenue share program,” thanks to Meyer’s new mantra of “hospitality included.” By increasing menu prices by 30 to 35%, Meyer plans to properly pay his employees, including both front and back-of-house staff. (Grubstreet)
In advance of New York’s implementation of higher minimum wages for fast-food and restaurant workers, Danny Meyer, the famed restauranteur behind Shake Shack and Gramercy Tavern, announced that his businesses will phase out tipping within a year. Instead of relying on the whim of temperamental diners to pay their rent, staffers will receive higher starting salaries and have “their base income fortified by a revenue share program,” thanks to Meyer’s new mantra of “hospitality included.” By increasing menu prices by 30 to 35%, Meyer plans to properly pay his employees, including both front and back-of-house staff. (Grubstreet)
A Chicago school district would rather lose its funding than let transgender students use the locker room.
The superintendent of the Township High School wrote a letter to parents this week, explaining that the school would continue to refuse to let a transgender female student use the women's locker room — even if it meant they lost federal funding. He proposes a "separate but equal" system where the student, who's identified as female for years, use her own set of facilities. Because "separate but equal" worked so well the last time. (Gawker)
The superintendent of the Township High School wrote a letter to parents this week, explaining that the school would continue to refuse to let a transgender female student use the women's locker room — even if it meant they lost federal funding. He proposes a "separate but equal" system where the student, who's identified as female for years, use her own set of facilities. Because "separate but equal" worked so well the last time. (Gawker)
Dole recalled bags of spinach in 13 states due to a possible salmonella contamination. Go back to dipping your Oreos in whipped cream.
Put down your spinach salads, ladies, and listen up: Dole Fresh Vegetables has voluntarily recalled bags of spinach distributed to 13 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, citing a possible salmonella contamination. Although no outbreaks have been reported, Michigan’s Agriculture Department did find a contaminated bag after performing a random sampling test. Affected bags can be identified by the UPC code of 7143000976 and an October 15, 2015 “Enjoy By” date. (USA Today)
Put down your spinach salads, ladies, and listen up: Dole Fresh Vegetables has voluntarily recalled bags of spinach distributed to 13 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, citing a possible salmonella contamination. Although no outbreaks have been reported, Michigan’s Agriculture Department did find a contaminated bag after performing a random sampling test. Affected bags can be identified by the UPC code of 7143000976 and an October 15, 2015 “Enjoy By” date. (USA Today)
Advertisement