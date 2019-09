How India's Women Are Lifting Themselves Out Of Poverty

When Jashoda Das' husband died unexpectedly, she was left with little money, no land, and three children to raise on her own in rural India. Her youngest son was just 3 years old. She worried they would be kicked off the government land the family was squatting on."I lived in fear," Das told Refinery29 through a translator.In the years that followed, Das struggled to stretch her small wages as a day laborer to cover basic costs like food. Her son eventually dropped out of school and began traveling to find work for months at a time.She married her daughters off at the young ages of 14 and 16 because she was unable to afford to take care of them any longer. India accounts for one-third of all child marriages around the world, according to UNICEF , and poverty like Das' family experienced is an overwhelming factor.And Das was far from alone: India is home to 15 million poor, rural, landless families, according to Landesa , a Seattle-based nonprofit that advocates for land rights for poor families in developing countries across the globe.Then a local health worker came and told Das about a program that would grant her land of her own. In February 2014, she received 0.008 acres of homestead land — an area similar in size to some micro-apartments — in the village of Laxmipur. Now, she has a house and a small garden where she grows pumpkins, leafy greens, and other vegetables."It’s perfect for me," she said. "I have a safe place to reside."It isn't unusual to see such large dividends from such a small piece of land, advocates say. Land rights, the nonprofit believes, is a key factor in the fight to end extreme poverty — a major plank of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by world leaders at the start of this year's United Nations General Assembly.