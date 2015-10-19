How India's Women Are Lifting Themselves Out Of Poverty

"It gives you an identity, it gives you proof of residence…a huge amount of difference has been made to women who have land," he said.



The group is now trying to tackle the problem of landlessness among women at an even earlier age, through a program that teaches girls their rights as well as skills they can use to earn an income and be self-sufficient. Educating women about the opportunities available to them is key to achieving success, organizers say.



Das hopes her story can show to others the positive impact land can have on a woman's life. She said she wants to encourage women in India and beyond to seek land and pursue farming careers of their own.



"I am working now and I am able to feed my family," she said. "That is my happiness.”