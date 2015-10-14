It's been 15 years since Kirsten Dunst wore her Rancho Carne High School cheerleading uniform. However, the star recently proved that she hasn't forgotten her Bring It On cheers. Dunst appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, and when the host asked if she had been surprised by the film's success, she explained, "Yes, because we were just a couple of young people in San Diego making a Universal movie that nobody cared about." She said the film's surprise popularity was enough to make her tear up at the time.
When asked about whether she could recall one of the movie's classic cheers? Silly question. With a little help from some super fans in the audience, she launched into the "Brr, it's cold in here..." cheer. While Kirsten claimed to have forgotten the dance moves and stayed planted in her seat, it was fellow guest, Jeff Daniels, who got physical. Daniels explained that his wife, a former cheerleader, remembered her old moves and even did a few himself. Although Corden called the whole affair, "like a Bring It On reunion," fans know it could never be a true one without Gabrielle Union and Eliza Dushku.
Opener Photo: Matt Baron/BEImages.
