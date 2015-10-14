When asked about whether she could recall one of the movie's classic cheers? Silly question. With a little help from some super fans in the audience, she launched into the "Brr, it's cold in here..." cheer. While Kirsten claimed to have forgotten the dance moves and stayed planted in her seat, it was fellow guest, Jeff Daniels, who got physical. Daniels explained that his wife, a former cheerleader, remembered her old moves and even did a few himself. Although Corden called the whole affair, "like a Bring It On reunion," fans know it could never be a true one without Gabrielle Union and Eliza Dushku.