Lea Michele Explains How She Moved On After Cory Monteith Passed Away

This year, Lea Michele has gone far beyond her Glee character, Rachel Berry. She's currently starring as one of the creepiest girls on campus in Scream Queens. She'll also be gracing the cover of Marie Claire’s November issue.
In addition to discussing her ever-growing career, she told the magazine how she worked through the death of her boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith.
“Getting to the other side takes a lot of work," she explained. "All you can do is get to the other side. It’s a struggle. When you do, there is happiness there. It’s important to me to keep private some of that process with how I got here. But I am here, I am good, and I am very grateful for that.”
It sounds like she's in a great place. She also touched on lighter subjects in the interview, like her love for a certain body part. "I love my butt. It is a showstopper.” Michele is clearly into body positivity, as she should be.
In addition to discussing her ever-growing career, she told the magazine how she worked through the death of her boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith.
“Getting to the other side takes a lot of work," she explained. "All you can do is get to the other side. It’s a struggle. When you do, there is happiness there. It’s important to me to keep private some of that process with how I got here. But I am here, I am good, and I am very grateful for that.”
It sounds like she's in a great place. She also touched on lighter subjects in the interview, like her love for a certain body part. "I love my butt. It is a showstopper.” Michele is clearly into body positivity, as she should be.
Advertisement