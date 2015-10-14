If anyone asked me to explain Scream Queens in real life, I’d hand over a printout of that screen grab and then slink away in shame (because it’d really need Niecy Nash’s audio to tell the full story).



Tonight’s Big Reveal

Gigi (Nasim Pedrad) is in #cahoots with the Red Devil. “That got way out of hand,” she informs it or one of its clones later that night in plain view on campus. “He’s gotta go.” Who’s gotta go? We can assume she’s not talking about Prof. Dad, since the new couple has another salad date in a few minutes. Perhaps she didn’t think the previous Red Devil’s nails were ‘90s enough, so she’s asking a second, outdoor-only Red Devil to consult with the totally unknown leader of the Red Devils about terminating the lackey in the costuming lair.



Or maybe Gigi just put a hit out on Diego Boneta, whose character’s name is technically Pete, but I’d bet a platter of Oakland Nachos that no one in the history of Scream Queens viewership has ever been aware of that.



Tricks Of The Night

