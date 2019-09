Did This Anti-Hillary Ad Go Too Far?

When it comes to political attack ads, how far is too far? That’s the question many are asking after an anti-Hillary Clinton group ran a TV ad featuring the gravestone of Libyan Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, who died in the 2012 attack on the American embassy in Benghazi.The Stop Hillary PAC’s ad, called “I’d Like to Ask,” features a series of questions about her response to the attack in Benghazi along with photos of each one of the victims. The final shot is a black and white still of the grave of Ambassador Stevens.“Dear Hillary Clinton, I’d like to ask you why you ignored calls for help in Benghazi and then four Americans were murdered,” a narrator’s voice asks. “I’d like to know why you lied, saying the attack was a response to an Internet video. I’d like to hear why you tried to silence the Benghazi whistleblower. But Mrs. Clinton, I can’t. What difference does it make?”According to ABC News , the group spent more than $100,000 to air the ad in major cities in swing states and early-voting states such as Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire. It also spent an additional $25,000 for digital ads.Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted about the ad on Tuesday, calling it “disgusting.”