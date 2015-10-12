Vin Diesel has explained how his upcoming film, The Last Witch Hunter, helped him cope with his grief over Paul Walker's death. As he told the Associated Press, "There was something therapeutic about playing this role after going through [Walker’s passing].”
Now, Diesel has a released a music video with footage that should give fans a better idea of what to expect from the film. The clips are soundtracked by a cover of The Rolling Stone's "Paint it Black," performed by Ciara. It's a great take on the song that instantly lends the video a creepy, suspenseful mood. The collection of clips features several of the film's stars in addition to Diesel, including Michael Caine and Elijah Wood. And, most importantly, Rose Leslie (a.k.a. Ygritte). There are also some impressive and appropriately magical special effects (that flaming sword is intense).
The Last Witch Hunter will be released in theaters on October 23.
Now, Diesel has a released a music video with footage that should give fans a better idea of what to expect from the film. The clips are soundtracked by a cover of The Rolling Stone's "Paint it Black," performed by Ciara. It's a great take on the song that instantly lends the video a creepy, suspenseful mood. The collection of clips features several of the film's stars in addition to Diesel, including Michael Caine and Elijah Wood. And, most importantly, Rose Leslie (a.k.a. Ygritte). There are also some impressive and appropriately magical special effects (that flaming sword is intense).
The Last Witch Hunter will be released in theaters on October 23.
An exclusive promo piece... for Our page.Warning: Ciara's cover of 'Paint it Black' by the great Rolling Stones... is addictive.#LastWitchHunter Oct. 23rd!Posted by Vin Diesel on Monday, October 12, 2015
OPENER IMAGE: Stewart Cook/REX USA.
Advertisement